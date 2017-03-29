Lex Development Dream Becomes Reality

LEXINGTON – A plan 20 years in the making is finally reaching fruition as the Lexington City Council approved the start of construction for the Southwest 1st division (SW1st) at their meeting on Tuesday.

“We recognized the need for more and better housing 20 years ago,” said Mayor John Fagot. “It has taken up a lot of our time and discussion to get this done, but it is exciting that it is starting now after all of this time. We started talking about it in the 90’s, finding a location, and a plan to get to where we wanted to be.”

The SW1st received final unanimous approval by the council and the developer, HNB Properties LLC of Grand Island wants to begin work as soon as possible. City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said ground work will begin in April.

“They are ready to get going,” Pepplitsch said, “the developer would like to have the first apartment complex finished and inhabitable by Oct. 1.”

The first phase of the construction will include four 36 unit apartment complexes. Followed by two more phases in which duplexes and other single family homes will be built. All told the plan calls for 280 dwellings.

Fagot says the city planned this project incrementally.

“We needed to get land and infrastructure and now we’ve gotten the hardest piece, a developer,” Fagot said. “It is going to give our residents more opportunities to find homes. We have a lot of people that work in Lexington, but have to live in other places because there are no place for them to live here.”

Something that the city council understood from housing surveys was that people had many different needs. Along with the different types of dwellings HNB will be building a “spec home.” It will allow prospective buyers to let the builders know what they would like in a home.

Tyson Fresh Meats stepped up to help. They have purchased the land between Walnut and Linden streets, west of Adams Street for construction. Tyson will then donate the money to the Lexington Community Development Agency, the CDA then will grant that land to HNB.

Paulsen Inc, of Cozad was awarded the contract to build the infrastructure for the project. This includes extending Cedar Street building water systems, storm sewers and sanitary sewers. Much of the cost of this will be taken care of over time with TIF funds. These funds provide for tax benefits to help with cost of infrastructure projects.

The purpose of the project is to help Lexington’s population spread out. Schools surveys have shown that some students are considered homeless because several families are living together. Fagot says these new dwellings will benefit the school.

“This helps the schools,” he said, “it will give these students more space at home to study.”

The SW1st is not expected to stress the school with more population it is expected to be “growth-zero.”

The landscape will soon be changing in southwestern Lexington.