Lex Planning Commission recommends rezoning request approval

The Lexington Planning Commission held a brief meeting Wednesday afternoon at the City Office Building. A public hearing was held on property located at 206 West 6th Street. Owner Nayeli Quintero-Samayoa is requesting that it be rezone from C-2 Commercial to R-3 Multi-Family Residential. The property has been used as a beauty salon for a number of years. Development Services Director Bill Brecks told commissioners that Quintero-Samayoa intends to convert the building into a duplex. Brecks says she would need to obtain a building permit before construction takes place. Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend to the City Council that the rezoning request be approved.

The Planning Commission also recommended to the City Council that a change be made to regulations in City Code relating to Final Subdivision Plat Specifications. Brecks recommended removing one line from the regulation that Brecks deemed an “unnecessary step” that should have been removed during a previous update of the zoning code.

The next meeting of the Planning Commission was set for July 10th at 5:30pm. Brecks said he anticipates a subdivision request and a conditional use permit to be on the agenda.