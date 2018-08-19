Broadcaster’s award gold to Lex. Senior High video

Lexington, Neb. — A video produced at Lexington Senior High School that’s already won awards has knocked down another one. The schools’ “Built with Chocolate Milk” presentation won a Gold Award from the Nebraska Broadcaster’s Association for the Best PSA or Commercial in the Video Category at the group’s annual convention Aug. 14 & 15 in Lincoln. Vanessa Guardado and Jose Romero put the video together under the direction of Journalism Teacher Erica Brockmoller.

During the 2017-18 school year, the Built With Chocolate Milk Foundation sent an email to athletic directors and coaches across the nation with the challenge of showing how schools use chocolate milk to help student-athletes train for the rigors of sporting events. LHS teacher Amber Burson said they wanted schools to demonstrate “How you fuel with it. How you replenish with it. How it works into your program.”

Brockmoller says her sports information and technology class decided to take on the video challenge and put together a presentation. Vanessa Guardado says once the class came up with a concept, the video came together. It features athletes using chocolate milk as part of their training regimen.

The “Built with Chocolate Milk” video also won national recognition. It topped other entries in the Built with Chocolate Milk Foundation competition and helped the school win the $10,000 grand prize.