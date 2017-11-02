Lex. Volunteer Firefighters respond to house fire

Lexington, Ne. — The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was called to 407 W 7th St. early Thursday morning for a house fire. Lexington Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein says firefighters were dispatched to that address at 1 a.m. with information that there was a fire in the house that was escalating.

Holbein describes the scene at the fire: “When we arrived and everybody had evacuated out of the house and we were able to make entry and when our first initial team went in upstairs in the upstairs bedroom, they were able to find the fire and begin extinguishing it…at that point. ” Holbein says, “The house had been added onto 2-3 times so that made it a little bit difficult to get it completely put out in a short amount of time because we had to pull a lot of ceiling down and one layer of roofing down to completely get it extinguished.”

Holbein says the fire was caused by some wiring in an upstairs bedroom. He says the fire worked its way up the wall and into the ceiling. He says the house sustained a “large amount of damage.” Holbein noted that there was extensive water damage due to the fire being upstairs.

Family members were in bed and noticed a burning smell. The family was able to escape unharmed and is now receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

About 20 Lexington Volunteer Firefighters responded to the fire, as well as Nebraska Public Power District, Black Hills Energy and local law enforcement.