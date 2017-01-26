Lexington 1st Degree Murder case to be heard in District Court

The case of a 37-year-old Lexington man charged with First Degree Murder has been bound over to Dawson County District Court. Jose Regalado-Mendez is also charged with Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony in connection with the death of 37-year-old Jose Hernandez. Dawson County Judge Jeff Wightman made his ruling at the end of a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon in Dawson County Court. The remains of Hernandez was found outside a residence north of Lexington on December 12, 2016. Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Edward Albrecht testified at the hearing where he detailed key points in the investigation including the review of surveillance evidence from the home around the time Hernandez was allegedly killed.

A co-defendant in the case, 34-year-old Melissa Callahan of Elm Creek, waived her preliminary hearing earlier this month. She is charged with being an Accessory to a Felony. Both arraignments for Regalado-Mendez and Callahan are set for February 13, 2017 in Dawson County District Court at 9:30am.