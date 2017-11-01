Lexington accidents at intersection and on overpass

A two-vehicle accident occurred at the crest of the Jackson Street overpass in Lexington Tuesday afternoon, shortly before 2:00pm. A collision occurred between a small car and a pickup. Details of the accident were not available from the Lexington Police Department.

On Monday afternoon, a three vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Plum Creek Parkway and Prospect Road. According to Lexington Police Cap. Paul Schwarz, a car was traveling northbound when it stopped at the stop light and waited for it to turn green. But, the driver allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming southbound pickup and an SUV. As the car made a left hand turn onto Prospect Road, it was struck in the passenger side by both oncoming vehicles. The driver of the car and SUV were both transported to Lexington Regional Health Center by the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department due to injures.