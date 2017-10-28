Lexington afterschool programs highlighted with community events

Students and staff involved in the afterschool programs at all four Lexington elementary schools hosted a Business After Hours event Thursday evening at the Lexington Middle School. The program is called Lexington Academy. Students showcased projects they do during the Academy along with food and a brief program by Middle School teacher. Keith Allen spoke on the benefits of the program along with a video.

About 80 students participate at each site, though leaders say more students could be involved with more funding for appropriate staffing. The schedule includes a nutritional snack, homework help, enrichment activities and recreation according to information handed out. Among the enrichment activities are chess, challenging games, crafts, fishing, photography and STEM-an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Among the goals of Lexington Academy is to increase community partnerships and family involvement. Among the program needs is funding to hire additional qualified staff and to sustain the overall program, adults to lead clubs in their area of expertise or interest along with a need for program supplies and equipment.

This Thursday November 2nd, the Middle School afterschool program, called Multiple Choices, will be highlighted with the national Lights ON Afterschool initiative. It will be held at the Middle School from 4:30pm to 7:00pm and the community is invited to attend this event as well.

One way the Lexington Afterschool Programs at all five locations can be supported is through the upcoming one-day giving push by the Lexington Community Foundation called Give BIG Lexington. Donations can be made online through November 16, 2017 at:

https://givebiglexington.razoo.com/story/Lexington-Afterschool-Programs.