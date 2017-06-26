Lexington Arrest Leads To Homemade Bombs

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ Montana authorities say they found homemade bombs in a

home after the arrest of a man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper.

Richard Gathercole of Roundup, Montana, was arrested Tuesday at a gas station

in Lexington, Nebraska, a day after a man fired at the trooper on Interstate 70.

The trooper wasn’t injured.

The Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that

deputies assisted FBI agents and officers from California and Idaho in searching

a home in the town of Roundup on Saturday.

They found numerous improvised explosive devices that were removed by a bomb

squad.

A dispatcher who answered the phone at the sheriff’s office’s Monday could not

immediately confirm that it was Gathercole’s home.

Gathercole is being held in Nebraska on charges of theft and possession of

stolen firearms.