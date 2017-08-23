Lexington City Budget “On Course”

LEXINGTON – The Lexington City Council met on Tuesday night to discuss issues relating to continued new house construction as well as a budget preview.

Along with the rapid construction of buildings in the Southwest Division come the typical subdivision and zoning issues. The council tackled many of those items at the meeting. With council approval two lots will be re platted and part of the construction will be re zoned to commercial

In other action, the city will conditionally be using West Central Nebraska Development District for grant administrative service pending grant extension. The city will also be applying for another grant for federal assistance from the Recreational Trails Program to construct new trails in northwest Lexington.

During a weekend workshop the council will take a closer look at the proposed budget. However, City Manager, Joe Pepplitsch said the city is “on course.” He report Lexington’s city valuation at $349, 889,978, which he said, is a good jump.

The Council will hold a budget hearing on September 12.