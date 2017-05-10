Lexington City Council Meeting, May 9, 2017

The Lexington City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss Southwest First Addition needs lots as construction progresses. To do in all one time, the council authorized conveyance to the city to hold deeds until construction is in place.

The council re-appointed Lexington City Manager Joe Pepplitsch, which went into affect Tuesday evening, May 9, 2017.

The salary ordained for Pepplitsch is $120,000 per year, effective May 9, 2017.

In roundtable discussion, it was discussed the solar farm will be up and running the last week of May if all goes as planned.

The solar farm is the largest per capita solar array in the state.

The next Lexington City Council meeting is set for May 23, 2017 at 5:30 pm.