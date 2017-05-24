Lexington City Council Meets

LEXINGTON – Tuesday was meeting night for the Lexington City Council as the members met in a 20 minute meeting.

The council voted to make no recommendation on a liquor license request by Madeline’s Cafe and Bakery. Because of an incomplete application form, the members decided to pass the request to the Liquor Control Commission. According to City Manager Joe Pepplitch the Liquor Control Commission will have a hearing to decide the fate of the request.

A public hearing was held to consider a redevelopment plan for Area #5 of the Southwest First Division. This location will include some three and four bedroom single family dwellings. After the hearing the council voted to go forward with the development.

A request by the Lexington Housing Authority to waive payment in lieu of taxes was approved. The council has approved this several times in the past.

Mayor John Fagot was appointed to the Railroad Transportation Safety District. He will join council members John Salem and Jeremy Roberts on the panel.

Pepplitch and Development Service Director Bill Brecks presented a proposal to update the city’s building codes to bring them up-to-date. Brecks said the city is working under 2009 code, the 2015 code has few changes and will make the city current.

The city council approved a contract with West Central Nebraska Agency on Aging for the fiscal year 2017 for the Meals Program.

Finally, members approved extending the sale of alcohol to 2 A.M. on four evenings in June to coincide with the Plum Creek Rodeo and an alumni event. The dates are June 10 & 11 and June 17 & 18.