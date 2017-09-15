Lexington Community Foundation KEY ’18 dinner and auction scheduled

Reservations accepted beginning October 2nd

The Lexington Community Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to announce the date of Key 2018 annual dinner & auction. LCF will host a wine themed Key ‘18 on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Holiday Inn Express in Lexington with a Preview Night that is open to the public on Friday, April 27th. This will be the seventeenth Key event hosted by the Foundation. More than $3.8 million dollars have been raised from past events.

Lexington Community Foundation works to promote positive change for our community through annual events. Key event

proceeds grow the community, expand programs and create initiatives. There is an exponential impact from each gift given,

ticket purchased or auction item won. Participation in the Key event at any level positively impacts the lives of all who call

this area home.

There are several ways you are invited to be a part of the Key event.

 Make your reservation to join us on April 28th for the Key event. Reservations can be made by contacting the Foundation beginning October 2nd. The cost is $100 per person, a table seats eight. Early reservations are encouraged, as the event historically sells out within weeks.

 The Preview Night, April 27th is a “Business After Hours” and is open to the public at no charge. Be sure to stop by Lexington’s Holiday Inn Express that evening to view the auction items, place bids on the silent auction, purchase raffle tickets and to socialize with community members.

 Anyone can bid! If you are unable to attend the event, be sure to check the auction out online beginning Monday, April 23rd You do not need to be present to participate. Registration for the silent auction will again be open to anyone who chooses to participate through our QTEGO website. It’s easy and fun!

 Donations to the event are being accepted anytime. Cash to underwrite gifts and event packages, and auction items are needed and appreciated.

 Volunteers are welcome to assist the Foundation with the set up of this event. If you would like to volunteer, contact Jackie Berke at the Foundation.

The Foundation looks forward to celebrating with you at an event centered on friendship, generosity and the spirit of giving.