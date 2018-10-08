Lexington firefighters to educate students on fire safety

This week, October 7 – 13 is national Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.” Lance Olson is Fire Prevention Week Chairman for Lexington Volunteer Fire Department. He says Fire Department members will be going to the schools this week with some of their trucks and equipment. They”ll explain to students what they “need to be doing in case of a fire” along with things to look for and teaching about exits and smoke detectors. The Fire Department will also be assisting in fire safety drills in the schools.

A campaign was recently launched to remind Nebraskans about the State’s “Move Over” law. If traveling on a roadway with two lanes going the same direction, it requires motorists to slow down and move into the next lane when coming up an emergency vehicle in the roadway. Olson is also asking motorists to be mindful as firefighters and rescue personnel respond to scenes. He says “please, just use common sense. Slow down, move over if you can and give us the right of way. We’re trying to be as safe as possible and we’re trying to take care of the situation.”

Click here for Fire Prevention Week 2018 website