Lexington High School Alumni Banquet planned for June 16th

The 127th Annual Lexington High School Alumni Banquet will be held June 16, 2018 at the high school at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased at U-Save Pharmacy. Classes ending in “8” will be honored but everyone is welcome to come.

The honor classes have activities planned on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. On Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. the Majestic Theater will be a showing of a football documentary that everyone is invited to attend. On Saturday morning the Lexington Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a parade “Welcome Back, Orange and Black!” Anyone wanting to be in the parade should contact the chamber office. After the parade the public is invited to tour the Majestic Theater until 12 p.m. The Middle School will be open for touring from 1-2 and the High School will be open for touring from 2-4 (use door #1 on the west side). On Sunday one of the classes is viewing a film made by one of their class mates.

Please join us for as many events as you wish to help us celebrate our Lexington Alumni. If you have questions please contact one of your Alumni Association officers: Terry Gullion-president 308-440-7297, Brian Edeal-vice president 308-325-2007, or Marilyn Kleint Hueftle-secretary 308-746-1743.