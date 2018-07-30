Lexington Legislative Forum Set For Sept. 12

Forum will include discussion on Blueprint Nebraska initiative

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry, in cooperation with local chambers of commerce across the state, is preparing for its annual legislative forums. In total, State Chamber staff will visit 30 communities this fall.

In Lexington, this forum will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at Mac’s Creek Winery and Vineyards beginning at 12:00 p.m. and lasting until 1:30 p.m.

Call 308-324-5504 for more information.

This year’s State Chamber presentation will examine at key business-related bills in the 2018 session of the

Nebraska Legislature, as well as important business-related issues awaiting the Legislature in 2019.

A significant portion of the forum will be dedicated to Blueprint Nebraska, a recently formed organization that is spearheading a statewide economic development initiative. Blueprint Nebraska seeks to establish a comprehensive, long-term plan to stimulate the state’s economic growth, competitiveness and prosperity, while building on current strengths.

For more than three decades, the Nebraska Chamber has conducted these legislative forums to gather input

from the business community on issues of concern, while providing a review of recent legislation considered by the state lawmakers.

State Chamber President Bryan Slone said: “Job creation and workforce issues, along with the economy, continue to be the most pressing issues facing most Nebraska communities. These forums will give local leaders more insight into the factors affecting our state’s economic climate and growth potential.”

To make reservations, contact the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce.