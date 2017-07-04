Lexington man continues to be held on $500,000 bail

A 33-year-old Lexington man will continue to be held on $500,000 bail in the Dawson County Jail in Lexington on numerous charges related to traffic accident that caused injuries that were initially considered life-threatening. Tony Amphonphong could be released if 10% of the bail amount is posted. Amphonphong appeared in Dawson County Court Monday afternoon where he waived his preliminary hearing on felony charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of Willful Reckless Driving, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Driving Under Suspension and No Proof of Insurance.

It stems from a two vehicle accident in a residential area of south Lexington on May 13, 2017. Cap. Paul Schwarz says a pickup, driven Amphonphong was traveling northbound when it struck the passenger side doors of an eastbound sedan, driven by a 51-year-old Lexington woman. Both were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center by Lexington Volunteer Fire Department. The woman was life-flighted to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney with what was considered to be life-threatening injuries at the time but, was later upgraded to stable condition. Amphonphong was treated and released. Preliminary investigation indicates Amphonphong accelerated before entering the intersection. Both vehicles were totaled.

At Monday’s hearing Defense Attorney Brian Davis asked for a lower bond saying, Amphonphong was not intentionally looking to harm someone. Prosecutor Kurt McBride said witnesses had seen the defendant burnout and accelerate at a high rate of speed just prior to the collision. He also noted that this was the second case in less than a month that he had been charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and in the current case the firearm was allegedly stolen. Dawson County Judge Jeff Wightman ruled to keep the bond in place. Arraignment in Dawson County District Court is set for July 24, 2017 at 9:30am.

Amphonphong has more charges pending. Just a few weeks after the May 13th accident, Lexington Police Department found Amphonphong in a car just outside of his residence on June 9th. They contacted him on an arrest warrant and he was subsequently arrested for Possession of A Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. He is being held on 10% of $500,000 bail in that case as well and is scheduled for arraignment in Dawson County District Court on July 24, 2017 at 9:30am.

Amphonphong is also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Under Suspension from an April 6th arrested by Lexington Police Department. Amphonphong has pleaded not guilty and trial is set for October 10, 2017.

He was also cited on May 10, 2017 for Driving Under Suspension in Buffalo County.