Lexington man dead in semi rollover

A single-semi rollover in Grant county has claimed the life of the driver. The crash occurred east of Whitman on Nebraska Highway 2. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Hooker County Sheriff’s Office, Sandhills Fire Units, Grant County Emergency Medical Services and Nebraska State Patrol were summoned to the crash on Wednesday at approximately 2 p.m. A Lexington man was declared deceased at the scene. He was identified as 35 year old Steven Brummet. The Nebraska State Patrol is continuing to investigate.