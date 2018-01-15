Lexington man dies, 2 others injured in Sarpy County crash

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-284045 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 15, 2018
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Authorities in Sarpy County south of Omaha say a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash that killed him and left two others – including a child – seriously injured.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened early Saturday morning on Highway 75 when 32-year-old Juan Pablo Muro, of Lexington, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway. Officials say a police officer was on the way to the area to check on reports of a wrong-way driver when Muro’s car hit a sport utility vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Bellevue woman.

The woman and her 2-year-old son, who was in the SUV, were seriously injured and remained hospitalized Saturday. Muro died at the scene. Authorities continue to investigate.

