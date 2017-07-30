class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250838 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Lexington man faces attempted extortion charge

Lexington man faces attempted extortion charge

BY KRVN News | July 30, 2017
Lexington man faces attempted extortion charge
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Michael Perez.

A Lexington man is scheduled to be arraigned in Dawson County Court August 8, 2017 on charges of Attempted Theft By Extortion and Terroristic Threats. Thirty-two-year-old Michael Perez was arrested on July 19, 2017 following an investigation by Lexington Police Department.

Court records say Perez allegedly threatened physical harm to a person unless that person paid him $25,000. The person did pay some cash and offered to make payments if no harm was caused to the person or the person’s family. Perez was previously released on 10% of $5,000 bond. The case is being prosecuted by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

