Lexington man facing federal charges still being sought

Lexington, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol and other law enforcement are continuing to search for a Lexington man who is wanted for alleged drug activities.

26 year old Roberto Ceja Arrendondo is wanted on a federal indictment for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conducting a financial transaction involving proceds of unlawful activity.

The search for him stems from an operation of the CODE Drug Task Force last month in which six people were arrested in Lexington.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re urged to call the NSP Tipline at 308-535-8137.