class="post-template-default single single-post postid-272837 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Lex. native Joe Kelly nominated for Neb. U.S. Attorney | KRVN Radio

Lex. native Joe Kelly nominated for Neb. U.S. Attorney

BY KRVN News | November 17, 2017
Home News Regional News
Lex. native Joe Kelly nominated for Neb. U.S. Attorney

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer  of Nebraska released the following statement Friday  after learning President Donald Trump has nominated Lancaster County Attorney Joe Kelly, a native of Lexington, Neb.,  to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska:

“Joe Kelly is a highly-respected prosecutor who will put the safety of Nebraska’s families and communities first. It was my honor to recommend Joe to serve the people of our state in this capacity. His decades of experience, steady leadership, and top-notch legal skills will make him an incredibly effective U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska.”

Republican  U.S. Sen.  Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee,  had this reaction about  the White House’s announcement this morning of Lancaster County Attorney Joe Kelly’s nomination to serve as U.S. Attorney for Nebraska.

“Joe Kelly is a proven public servant with the humility and honesty that Nebraskans demand and respect. I look forward to working with Joe as he moves through the Judiciary Committee toward confirmation.”

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments