Lexington police in brief pursuit Tuesday

A 36-year-old Lexington man was apprehended southwest of Lexington following a brief pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Lexington Police Cap. Paul Schwarz says it started around 3:30pm as an officer observed a vehicle near 8th and Erie streets that was connected to a man wanted on a Buffalo County arrest warrant. The officer attempted to catch-up to the vehicle and once near South Adams Street and Prospect Road, the vehicle began to speed up. The officer backed-off but, the vehicle left the roadway about a mile-and-a-half west of South Adams and Prospect. It ended up in the yard of a residence and struck a tree. The driver, 36-year-old Jeremy Moore of Lexington, was not injured and taken into custody. He’s been charged with Flight to Avoid Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Dawson County Court. His bond set at 10% of $10,000. The vehicle, a 2012 Chrysler 300 was totaled.

Moore was wanted in Buffalo County for Failure to Appear on a charge of No Proof of Insurance. He was also wanted in Dawson County for Failure to Appear on charges of No Proof of Insurance and No Valid Registration.