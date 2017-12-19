Lexington police officer recognized for life saving actions

Lexington Police Department Officer Lucas Pinkelman was recently recognized for his life saving actions in the community. On the morning of November 15, 2017, Officer Pinkelman responded to a 911 medical call reported as an unresponsive child. Upon arrival, Officer Pinkelman performed CPR on the child until medical crews arrived on scene. Officer Pinkelman’s timely response and actions directly contributed to the recovery of the child who was reportedly back home with family only a few days later. Officer Pinkelman was recently presented a “Code Save” Certificate and lapel pin in recognition of his actions by Lexington Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Chief Doug Glaze.