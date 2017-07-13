Lexington Surprise Truck Inspection Results

Interview with Sgt. Mike Maytum, Carrier Enforcement Division of Nebraska State Patrol.

JULY 13, 2017 (LEXINGTON, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections Thursday, July 13 in Lexington. The surprise inspections target commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 18 inspections, discovered 41 violations, and took four vehicles out of service (not allowed to return to the road). Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. In addition, three drivers were taken out of service (not allowed to continue driving) for No Commercial Driver’s License, False Log and No Hazardous Materials Endorsement. Officers issued a total of $650 in fines.

The MAPS Team conducted surprise inspections this week in Sidney, North Platte, and Lexington. The three days of MAPS events led to 82 inspections, 258 violations, 22 vehicles out of service, and six drivers removed from service. The MAPS Team also issued $4,945 in fines.

The MAPS Team is funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels, and permits associated with commercial vehicles. The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division. On average, 20-24 troopers work each MAPS event.