Lexington Team Member Receives Excellence in Leadership Award

Lincoln – Today, Governor Ricketts announced our Excellence in Leadership recognition award honorees for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

October is Nebraska State Teammate Recognition Month and state team members whose job performance exceeds the highest standards are recognized.

“Each and every day, members of #TeamDHHS work to provide exceptional service to Nebraskans,” said Courtney Phillips, DHHS CEO. “This award allows us to recognize and celebrate the professional achievements of our team members whose performance and customer service exceeds all expectations.”

Honorees are customer-focused team members who embody the mission, vision, and values of DHHS and the State of Nebraska. They demonstrate exemplary performance, go above and beyond the scope of assigned responsibilities, and set the example of knowledge, expertise, and dedication required of State employees.

Lexington honoree:

Melissa BeDunnah

Social Services Worker, Medicaid & Long-Term Care

Melissa is a social service worker in the Lexington Customer Service Center. As a team member, Melissa exemplifies the department’s core competencies and values. Melissa has taken on extra responsibilities in Medicaid eligibility by participating on the team developing NTRAC, the new eligibility system, and serving as a peer mentor for new employees and peer interviewer. Melissa is always willing to learn new tasks and assist the team. Examples of this include assisting in processing Spanish cases even though she does not speak Spanish, providing case management assistance to Public Institution cases, and participating on the Work Task Team. Melissa provides excellent customer service with her attention to detail and listening skills. It is a pleasure to work with Melissa in Medicaid eligibility.

DHHS’ team members receiving the Excellence in Leadership award will be honored along with all State teammates receiving this honor on Wednesday, November 1 with a ceremony with Gov. Pete Ricketts in the Capitol Rotunda and a reception at the Governor’s Residence.