Lexington traffic accident results in several charges

The Lexington Police Department continues to investigate a two-vehicle accident in a Lexington neighborhood that left both drivers injured. Cap. Paul Schwarz says it occurred on May 13, 2017 around 6:50pm at the intersection of South Harrison and Oak streets. A pickup, driven by 33-year-old Tony Amphonphong of Lexington was traveling northbound when it struck the passenger side doors of an eastbound sedan, driven by 51-year-old Tammy Leavelle of Lexington. Both were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center by Lexington Volunteer Fire Department. Leavelle was life-flighted to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney with what was considered to be life-threatening injuries at the time. Cap. Schwarz says her status has since been upgraded to stable condition. Amphonphong was treated and released. He was later cited on charges of Driving Under the Influence, Willful Reckless Driving, No Proof of Insurance, Driving Under Suspension and Fictitious License Plates. More charges are pending. Preliminary investigation indicates Amphonphong accelerated before entering the intersection. Both vehicles were totaled.