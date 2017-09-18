Lexington Truck Driver Killed In Kansas Crash

LYON COUNTY, KS – At 3:47A.M. Lyon County Deputies located a one vehicle accident in the 500 block of West Highway 50 in the south ditch involving a Nebraska resident.

The 2013 Freightliner was traveling east when it struck a bridge railing for an unknown reason. It continued east into the south ditch where it rolled and came to a rest on its top and side. The driver was trapped. The driver was later extricated by Lyon County EMS and Lyon County Fire.

The driver was identified as Michael D. Happel of Lexington Nebraska. Happel was pronounced dead at the scene. Happel was wearing his seatbelt.

The investigation continues by the Lyon County Sheriffs Office.