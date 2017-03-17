Lexington Volunteer Fire Department called to grass fire at Lakeview Acres

The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was paged to Lakeview Acres on the west-side of Johnson Lake Thursday afternoon for a grass fire. According to Assistant Fire Chief Bo Berry, firefighters were dispatched at about 4 p.m. for a fire near a boat repair facility where trash was being burned in a 55 gallon barrel. Berry says they did have a water supply on site, but did not have water to the facility…

Assistant Fire Chief Bo Berry —

“As the wind shifted and picked up in the afternoon, as the forecast called for, some hot embers got out and ignited the extremely dry grass around there and the fire spread beyond what a couple of five gallon buckets of water could extinguish and burned up a lot of the road ditch on both sides of the road and then got into two vehicles, non-operational vehicles, and damaged one boat and boat trailer and slightly damaged one jet ski that was on location as well.”

Berry says approximately 10 Lexington Volunteer Firefighters were on scene and they were assisted by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office & the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters were on scene for about an hour. Berry estimated the damage at around $3,000.

Barry says there is no need for a burn permit if someone is using a burn barrel to burn trash, but he stresses that with the dry conditions…”people just still need to use a lot of caution right now….constantly monitoring and making sure they have an adequate water supply on hand for situations just like this.”