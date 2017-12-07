Lexington Volunteer Fire Department  Raises $3,500 for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center’s Project Austin

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-276711 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Children’s Hospital & Medical Center | December 7, 2017
Courtesy/ Children's Hospital & Medical Center. LVFD Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein presents event proceeds to Project Austin coordinaters. Pictured are Tiffany Simon, Trauma Outreach Coordinator, Holbein and Natalie McCawley, Transport Outreach Coordinator.

 

Omaha, NE – December 6, 2017 — The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department celebrated 125 years of service with a “Waffleman” breakfast and free will offering on Oct 1, 2017 which raised $3,500 for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center’s Project Austin program. Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein presented the check for $3,500 to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

Project Austin is an advocacy and outreach program, launched in December, 2015; it bridges the gap between hospital and home – providing continuity of care to children with special health care needs by creating community awareness and education to local EMS.

“We are grateful to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Lexington residents for raising funds for Children’s,” said Beth Greiner, Executive Director of Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Foundation. “All of the funds raised will support emergency response services for families with medically complex needs.”

 

 

 

