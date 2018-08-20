Lexington Volunteer Firefighters smother train engine fire

Lexington, Neb. — A Union Pacific train engine caught fire Sunday afternoon in Lexington while stopped for a train crew change. Flames were seen coming out of the engine compartment and billowing smoke from the burning diesel fuel could be seen for miles.

Lexington Assistant Fire Chief Bo Berry says while the shift change was taking place, the crew noticed leaking fuel. Efforts to stop the fuel leak resulted in a fire breaking out in the engine compartment.

The train was separated from the two engines and the crew called 9-1-1 for assistance. Berry says Lexington Rural Volunteer Fire Department responded shortly before 5 p.m. for the unusual fire. Berry says firefighters used a type of foam to fight the fire.

Berry says he appreciates the actions of the train crew to separate the train from the engine because the train was carry hazardous materials. No one was injured. The disabled train engine appeared to have suffered significant fire damage, but an estimate of the damage was not available.