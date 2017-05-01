Lexington Walmart Evacuated

LEXINGTON – A breaker box apparently was the cause of smoke that caused the evacuation of the Walmart building in Lexington.
At about 11:15 on Monday morning workers and customers were asked to leave the building as the Lexington Fire and Police departments were called to the scene.
Lexington Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said there wasn’t a fire in the store.
“Walmart was having electrical problems with a transformer,” Holbein said, “Dawson Public Power is handling it.”
A Walmart employee said he had seen fire trucks at the building early in the morning also.
The building was still closed to customers at 12:00.