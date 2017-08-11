Lexington Woman Wins $50,000 Playing Powerball

Sandra Blocher of Lexington won $50,000 playing Powerball from the Nebraska Lottery.

Blocher purchased her winning ticket from Ampride at 2700 Plum Creek Parkway in Lexington. The winning ticket contained one play that matched four out of the five winning numbers (11,21,28,33,45) with the winning Powerball number (11) from the August 5 drawing.

When she came to claim her prize, Blocher told lottery officials that she has been playing the same numbers for over twenty years. She had no plans for her winnings at the time of her prize claim.

Powerball is a multi-state jackpot game currently offered by 44 state lotteries, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning $1 million playing Powerball are 1 in 11,688,053 while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $648 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.