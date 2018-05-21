Libertarian ranks surge in Nebraska; Democrats lose ground

Lincoln, Neb. — The number of independents and Libertarians in Nebraska is still on the upward swing while the Democratic Party continues to lose voters and Republican registrations stay relatively flat.

The Nebraska secretary of state’s office says the Libertarian Party of Nebraska saw another surge in its membership before Tuesday’s primary election, even though it’s still dwarfed by the Republican and Democratic parties.

Party officials said the trend is driven by voter disgust with the two major parties, even though Nebraska remains a Republican stronghold. Nebraska had nearly 13,500 Libertarian voters earlier this month, compared to 7,400 in May 2016.

The number of Republicans is roughly 577,500, while Democrats have about 355,800 registered voters.

Officials from all three parties say they’re working to build their ranks, but each one faces challenges.