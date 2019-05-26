Lightning determined to be cause of CPI fire

Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office have determined the fire at the Cooperative Producers, inc Dry Fertilizer Facility in Hastings was caused by a lightning strike. It was reported around 11:30pm Thursday night. Two semi drivers who were on-site at the time of the fire were treated at a local hospital for injuries and released.

Hastings Rural Fire Department initially arrived on scene and requested assistance from Hastings, Trumbull, Glenvil and Juniata fire departments along with Adams County Emergency Management, American Red Cross and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office to conduct an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.

Preliminary damage estimates for the building is at $14 Million with products and contents loss at $5 Million. The facility, owned by CPI, was being used as a bulk, dry fertilizer plant.

-O-