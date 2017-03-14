Lightning rod scammer resentenced to prison

Back in December 2014, a North Platte man was sentenced to 4 years of probation in Dawson County District Court on charges related to separate schemes in Dawson County to install a lightning rod system and home repairs. Just a few months later the Dawson County Probation Office received information that Paul J. Fox was cited for having an open container of alcohol in Logan County. Court records also indicate the Probation Office was aware of several other counties in southeast and south-central Nebraska where Fox was suspected of defrauding elderly people. An arrest warrant was soon issued for Fox to answer charges of violating terms of his probation. It wasn’t until December 27, 2106 that Fox was arrested and placed into the Dawson County Jail in Lexington.

On Monday Fox, age 23, appeared before Dawson County District Judge Jim Doyle to be re-sentenced on his charges of criminal mischief and forgery. Deputy Public Defender Corey Burns asked the judge for another opportunity for probation for his client and said that Fox is starting to realize he needs to find something else to do with his life. For his part, Fox apologized to the Court and said he is trying to change. He said he had paid restitution to the two victims. Judge Doyle told Fox he had not led a law abiding life while on probation and summarily revoked his probation on both cases. He then sentenced Fox to 16 to 48 months in prison, with credit for 99 days served, in one case and 18 to 54 months in prison on the other case. Both sentences are to be served consecutively.

Fox may not be done with similar criminal cases. He’s also been charged in Chase and Harlan County’s with Theft by Deception and Criminal Mischief allegedly relating to a lightning rod installation schemes in those jurisdictions, both reported in late 2015.