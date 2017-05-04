class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233573 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Lincoln accountant accused of embezzling more than $310K | KRVN Radio

Lincoln accountant accused of embezzling more than $310K

BY Associated Press | May 4, 2017
Home News Regional News
Lincoln accountant accused of embezzling more than $310K

LINCOLN, Neb. – An accountant has been accused of embezzling more than $310,000 while on the job in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Sarah Batenhorst is charged with stealing from the Nebraska Rural Electric Association, where she’d worked for more than 10 years. A federal court hearing for her is scheduled for Thursday.

Court documents say that between March 1, 2011, and Jan. 31, 2016, she defrauded the association by several means, including adjusting account ledgers to raise her salary for 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The association is a nonprofit organization for utilities providing electric service in rural areas and small towns in the state.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments