Lincoln bank robbed

BY Lincoln Police Department | February 24, 2017
Courtesy/Lincoln Police Department.

LINCOLN – Just after 9:30 Friday morning, Lincoln Police responded to a bank robbery at US Bank, 5501 S. 56th Street. The suspect demanded money. Though no weapon was displayed, he did threaten to harm the employee. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running south and west toward the nearby apartment complex. The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male, 30 years of age, deep voice, 6’0” tall, 210 pounds, average build, wearing a heavy, winter coat with fur trim.
Although his face is not visible in these surveillance photos, the coat may be recognizable. If you have information, please call 402.441.6000 to speak with an investigator – or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 402.475.3600

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
