Lincoln-based keno operator closing, selling most operations

BY Associated Press | November 15, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln-based keno operator convicted of illegally extending credit for bets has begun closing or divesting from operations in 27 Nebraska communities.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Todd Zeilinger Keno will continue to operate in Hickman, Roca and Sprague as part of a tentative deal with state regulators.

An attorney representing the state’s charitable gaming division says the consent agreement should be finalized in the next two weeks.

Zeilinger also will still offer keno under a different business at the Daily Double Steak House in Denton. His other locations, including one in York, are expected to change hands or close by Dec. 31.

Zeilinger was initially accused of concealing $1.28 million in illegal bets. In September, he pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor count of extending credit for lottery tickets and was sentenced to probation.

