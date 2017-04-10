class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227791 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Lincoln bike share program making strides | KRVN Radio

Lincoln bike share program making strides

BY Associated Press | April 10, 2017
Home News Regional News
Lincoln bike share program making strides

LINCOLN, Neb. – Lincoln’s bike share program will likely begin this fall with 100 bikes and 17 stations across downtown and its university campuses.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the program will be operated by BCycle, the same company that runs the Omaha program.

Ben Turner, coordinator of Omaha’s Heartland BCycle, says the company will provide its latest equipment to the city, including lighter-weight bikes. The newer, solar-powered docking stations will give users the option to rent bikes using credit or debit cards, or through a smartphone app that allows the user to pay cash by going through a local merchant.

The city and BCycle are currently negotiating details of their contract, which is expected to go to City Council in the next few weeks.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments