Lincoln cardboard ban to take effect in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A new ordinance taking effect in Lincoln, Nebraska in April bans corrugated cardboard from the city’s landfill.
The city also will ban yard waste, tires and vehicle batteries and appliances from the landfill during the spring and summer.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the ban was passed last year by the Lincoln City Council.
The landfill ban will require residents and businesses to recycle corrugated cardboard, either by using one of the city’s garbage haulers or a recycling company, or by taking the cardboard to one of 28 free public recycling sites. It also requires garbage collectors to offer curbside recycling services.
Mayor Chris Beutler says the city isn’t going to fine offenders right away. He says garbage collectors may charge additional fees for receiving recyclable cardboard.