Lincoln County Board completes process of removing country treasurer

BY Associated Press | July 16, 2019
North Platte, Neb. — The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners has completed the process of removing the country treasurer for committing what the board called “misconduct in office.”

The board voted 5-0 on Monday to declare that Lori Koertner had neglected her legal duties. The action was legally required to complete its May 13 decision to end Koertner’s 41/2-month tenure.
The state auditor’s office released a report Monday that recounted a backlog of unfinished reports, unbalanced bank accounts and undeposited property tax checks since Koertner took office in January.

The report says audit staff members found 363 checks totaling nearly $6.14 million around the treasurer’s office when they arrived two days after Koertner’s dismissal.

