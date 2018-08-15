class="post-template-default single single-post postid-329157 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 15, 2018
Lincoln diocese priest removed from ministry at Davey
Courtesy/MGN. Catholic Priest.

LINCOLN, Neb. – Another Roman Catholic priest in the Lincoln diocese has been removed from the ministry amid accusations of inappropriate relationships.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Lincoln Bishop James Conley announced over the past weekend that he had replaced the Rev. Patrick Barvick as pastor at St. Mary’s in Davey.

In a written statement, Conley says he had instructed Barvick “not to be alone with females. His behavior concerns me and the Diocesan Review Board.” Neither Conley nor a diocese spokesman, the Rev. Nicholas Kipper, would elaborate on the behavior Conley referenced. Kipper declined to say where Barvick has been moved.

Last week, Conley announced he had removed another priest, the Rev. Charles Townsend, as pastor of St. Peter’s Catholic Church for “an emotionally inappropriate, nonsexual” relationship with a 19-year-old man.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
