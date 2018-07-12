class="post-template-default single single-post postid-322895 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Lincoln doctor pleads not guilty to drug, firearms charges | KRVN Radio

Lincoln doctor pleads not guilty to drug, firearms charges

BY Associated Press | July 12, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Lincoln doctor pleads not guilty to drug, firearms charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln doctor accused of using patients and employees to obtain prescription drugs for himself has pleaded not guilty.

U.S. District Court records say Dr. Jeffrey Fraser entered the pleas Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. The charges: obtaining controlled substance by fraud and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Prosecutors say the crimes occurred from March 2014 into January this year. The records don’t show that a trial date has been set.

The 61-year-old is accused of being addicted to hydrocodone and oxycodone and possessing a revolver.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments