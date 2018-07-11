Lincoln firefighter files lawsuit over sex discrimination

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln firefighter is suing department officials and the city, saying she was discriminated against as a woman and faced a hostile work environment after filing complaints.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Amber Benson’s lawsuit follows two others filed by Lincoln Fire and Rescue employees alleging their bosses retaliated against them for reporting harassment of female firefighters.

Benson alleges that Capt. Shawn Mahler arbitrarily placed her on 18 months’ observation, though he didn’t require the same of male firefighters. The lawsuit also says Mahler discouraged Benson in 2014 from rotating onto the firetruck because “typically women are less mechanically-minded.”

City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said Tuesday he hasn’t received the lawsuit. He says the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission already investigated Benson’s case and didn’t find evidence of discrimination or retaliation.