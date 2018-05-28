Lincoln graduate student captures red foxes for study

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A graduate student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is assisting with gathering data to determine Lincoln’s red fox population.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 24-year-old Kyle Dougherty has captured seven red foxes in Nebraska’s capital city.

The foxes are released after Dougherty and others take blood, fur and fecal samples. Some have also been fitted with GPS collars.

The data being collected will give researchers a better understanding of how many red foxes are in Lincoln, what diseases they carry and their population patterns.

Since January, residents have reported on Dougherty’s Lincoln Fox Project website more than 150 fox sightings – most of them inside city limits.

Animal Control started fielding fox reports last year after a busy summer of coyote sightings and scares near Holmes Lake.