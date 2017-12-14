Lincoln high school coach accused of sex assault of student

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-278303 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | December 14, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say a Lincoln high school basketball coach and faculty member has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a student.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 33-year-old Marcus Perry, an in-school suspension technician and coach of the Links’ varsity girls’ basketball team, was arrested Thursday. Perry is accused of assaulting a student in an in-school suspension room.

Principal Mark Larson says in a written statement that the incident did not involve a member of the basketball team.

Officials say Perry, a former Nebraska basketball player, joined the high school staff in early 2016. He was named the girls’ basketball coach that summer.

A phone number for Perry could not be found Thursday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.

