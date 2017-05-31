Lincoln horse riders claim city driving them out of park

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Horse riders in Lincoln are worried that the city is trying to drive them out of a park because of new attention to cross country runners.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that veteran Pioneers Park riders have started a petition and one stable owner has filed a tort claim against the city seeking restoration of the entire bridle trail, a feature of the original park that has now deteriorated due to lack of maintenance.

Horse owners say the city has not maintained the horse paths but instead has put lots of effort into establishing and maintaining trails for runners.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson says the department has no intention of closing horse trails and wants to work with horse riders regarding their concerns.