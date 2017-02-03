Lincoln justice officials ask for more staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Lancaster County public defender and sheriff are pressing county commissioners to hire more staff to their departments in order to keep up with the rising caseload.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports Public Defender Joe Nigro and Sheriff Terry Wagner lobbied to expand their staff Thursday during the County Board’s mid-year budget assessment, as well as in letters to the board.

Nigro says he needs four more attorneys and a paralegal to keep up with the felony caseloads. Wagner wants six more deputies because of employee safety.

The public defender caps how many cases its 22 attorneys can take. Once the cap’s been reached, a private attorney is assigned to a given case. Nigro says 600 cases could go to private attorneys this year if the rising caseload continues.