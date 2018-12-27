Lincoln man charged after bedridden wife dies

Lincoln, Neb. — Authorities charged a man with abuse of a vulnerable adult after his bedridden wife died at their home in Lincoln.
The man was charged Wednesday as a John Doe because officials don’t believe either of the names he goes by is really his.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the man called 911 early on Dec. 19 and said his wife was unconscious and not breathing. Medics were dispatched, but they were unable to revive her. She was pronounced dead.
A subsequent coroner investigation uncovered signs of physical neglect. An autopsy showed 68-year-old Delanie Manning was malnourished, had a broken left femur, multiple ulcers and a right ankle and knee with exposed bone.