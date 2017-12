HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) _ A 19-year-old Lincoln man has been charged in the September slaying of a Hastings man.

Court records say Deante Mullen was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and with the use of a firearm to commit a felony. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him about allegations that he killed 19-year-old Jose Hansen.

Police say Hansen’s body was found Sept. 11 by a couple out for a walk. He’d been shot to death.